Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,059,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.39% of Horace Mann Educators worth $128,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,402,000 after buying an additional 71,144 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,830,000 after buying an additional 94,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,397,000.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.