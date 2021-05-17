Hord (HORD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.03 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Hord has a total market cap of $27.30 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00089863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.00442305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.72 or 0.00230087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.41 or 0.01347471 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00042239 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,105,193 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

