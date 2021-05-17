Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Shares Up 0.6%

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $30.10. 624,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 285,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

