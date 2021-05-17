Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,577,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,995 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.