Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,161. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.