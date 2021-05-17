Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hostess Brands updated its FY21 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.850 EPS.

TWNK stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.46. 1,219,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,230. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

