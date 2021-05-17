Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.45

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.45 and last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

