H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.29.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:HR.UN traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.47. 132,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.63 and a 12 month high of C$15.68. The company has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -7.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$154,039.80. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$118,441.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481 over the last 90 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.