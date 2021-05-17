HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $11.46 million and approximately $25,890.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,368.10 or 0.99582491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00048308 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.29 or 0.01587477 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00676465 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.52 or 0.00384981 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00191354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006113 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

