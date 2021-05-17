Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hub Group traded as high as $74.95 and last traded at $74.44, with a volume of 188006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

Get Hub Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.