Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.30.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPP opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

