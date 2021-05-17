Human Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Human Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE EMR opened at $95.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

