Human Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC owned 0.11% of Employers worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Employers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

NYSE EIG opened at $42.14 on Monday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.