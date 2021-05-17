Human Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.7% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,217,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.44 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.