Human Investing LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

AVGO opened at $441.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.24. The company has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.77 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.