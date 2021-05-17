Human Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $135.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.88 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

