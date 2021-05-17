Human Investing LLC Purchases 852 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.7% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $271.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $153.99 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

