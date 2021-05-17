Human Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $107.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average of $95.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $74.06 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

