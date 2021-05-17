Human Investing LLC Sells 3,705 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Human Investing LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Shares of ABBV opened at $116.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

