Human Investing LLC Sells 5,240 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Human Investing LLC reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,251 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 394.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of HP by 62.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.92 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

