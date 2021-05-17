Human Investing LLC Sells 660 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Human Investing LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.67 and a 200 day moving average of $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

