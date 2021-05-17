Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Lowered by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Humana worth $30,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.45.

NYSE:HUM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $453.58. 2,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.06 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.98 and a 200 day moving average of $411.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

