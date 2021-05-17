Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014,310 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Huntington Bancshares worth $47,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,536. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

