HWG Holdings LP Buys 109,658 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,658 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 13.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $951,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 154,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.11 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

