HWG Holdings LP Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 112.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 11.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.99 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

