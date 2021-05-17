HWG Holdings LP Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HWG Holdings LP reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16,003.6% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after buying an additional 79,218 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NVDA stock opened at $562.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $350.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $581.32 and a 200-day moving average of $546.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

