HWG Holdings LP Increases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for about 1.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J opened at $138.86 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.