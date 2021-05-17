HWG Holdings LP Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HWG Holdings LP lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $244.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.02 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

