HWG Holdings LP Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $110.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36. The company has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.