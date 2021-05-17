Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

HYFM stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,702,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

