Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 173% against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $6,822.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00090088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00450261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00227870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004967 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $600.65 or 0.01337039 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042280 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

