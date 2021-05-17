HyperCash (HC) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $69.79 million and $30.97 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00003455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,169.55 or 1.00801962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00048645 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.09 or 0.01555656 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.06 or 0.00680773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.87 or 0.00390254 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00190595 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009222 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006139 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

