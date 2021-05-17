HyperQuant (HQT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,204.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 35.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $54,689.26 and $6,204.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00086545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $611.07 or 0.01356783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00064565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00115540 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

