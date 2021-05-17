I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.72

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.72 and last traded at $67.35, with a volume of 1256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in I-Mab by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in I-Mab by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

