i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -789.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.