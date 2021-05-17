i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.
Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -789.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54.
In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
Further Reading: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.