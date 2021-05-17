Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 12,957 ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,877,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,724,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at about $518,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKQ opened at $77.05 on Monday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $101.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31.

