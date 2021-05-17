IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Laurentian

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Laurentian from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.36.

Shares of TSE:IBG traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.66. 15,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$3.90 and a 1-year high of C$10.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.92. The firm has a market cap of C$333.28 million and a P/E ratio of 24.61.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

