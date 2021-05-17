IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.36.

Shares of TSE IBG traded up C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$10.66. 15,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,283. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.92. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$3.90 and a 12 month high of C$10.93. The company has a market cap of C$333.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.16 million. Analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

