IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.36.

Shares of TSE IBG traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.66. 15,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,283. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$333.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$3.90 and a twelve month high of C$10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

