ICHI (ICHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.07 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $8.29 or 0.00018965 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $24.07 million and approximately $95,320.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00088747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.60 or 0.00447680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00226562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $578.41 or 0.01323868 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042443 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,905,128 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

