Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires 86,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.8% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 718,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $2,631,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $55,005,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.42. 610,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,552,197. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $260.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.