Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Brunswick worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BC traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.07. 2,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,663. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $44.96 and a one year high of $117.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

