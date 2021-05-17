Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 460.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 164,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

Shares of USB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.73. 46,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.