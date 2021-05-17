Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 44,700 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $5,726,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Huntsman by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 35,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,360. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

