Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 6,300 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $410.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.