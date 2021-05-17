Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

NYSE:C traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 344,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,575,271. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $76.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

