ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce sales of $837.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $804.99 million and the highest is $867.40 million. ICON Public posted sales of $620.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public stock opened at $229.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.54 and its 200 day moving average is $199.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $230.97.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.