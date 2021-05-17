Idena Reaches Market Cap of $6.13 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $73,624.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idena has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00090059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.47 or 0.00452713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.52 or 0.00228098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00033842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $611.16 or 0.01359845 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 68,771,225 coins and its circulating supply is 43,227,008 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars.

