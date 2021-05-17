Idle Price Down 6% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $14.35 or 0.00031924 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $23.05 million and approximately $208,751.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00090059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.47 or 0.00452713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.52 or 0.00228098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $611.16 or 0.01359845 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042258 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,606,821 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

