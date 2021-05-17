IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $48.98 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

